Tata Power on Thursday said it has re-appointed Praveer Sinha as the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director.

His re-appointment to the top post is for a period of four years from May 1, 2023, to April 30, 2027, subject to the approval of members of the company, Tata Power said in a regulatory filing.

"Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the board, at its meeting held on March 30, 2023, approved the re-appointment of Praveer Sinha as the CEO & MD," it added.

His present tenure asCEO and MD is scheduled to conclude on April 30, 2023.

"Under his leadership, Tata Power is at the forefront of transforming itself from a century-old power utility company into a new-age sustainable, technology-oriented and customer-centric green energy solutions company," the company said.

A PhD from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, Sinha is a visiting Research Associate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Boston, USA.