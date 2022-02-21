Tata Power, RWE sign MoU to explore offshore wind energy

Tata Power and German electricity generating company RWE and have agreed on a partnership to explore the potential for a joint development of offshore wind projects in India.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between Tata Power Renewable Energy, a 100 percent subsidiary of Tata Power, which is one of India’s largest integrated power companies, and RWE Renewables GmbH, one of the world’s leaders in offshore wind.

Assessments to be conducted

To facilitate the establishment of an offshore wind market in India, RWE and Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited will conduct technical and commercial site assessments. In addition, the companies are looking into an evaluation of the Indian offshore wind supply chain and supporting infrastructure, such as ports and grid connections, to identify the local strengths as well as necessary development potential.

Praveer Sinha, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Power, said “RWE is our ideal partner to support Tata Power’s plans to enhance and grow offshore wind business based on its global expertise in running and operating offshore wind projects. In view of the Indian Government’s heightened focus on offshore wind farms to address the country’s expanding electricity demands, the collaboration becomes even more significant.”

Unexplored, attractive market

A joint release from both the companies stated that India is an unexplored and highly attractive market to develop opportunities for offshore wind as it has a large coastline of about 7,600 kilometres. The MoU between Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited and RWE becomes significant in the light of the Indian Government’s announcement of achieving 30 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind installations by 2030 to meet the country’s growing power demands.

Sven Utermöhlen, CEO Wind Offshore of RWE Renewables, explains: “India has excellent wind resources, which can help to meet the country’s increasing energy demands. If clear regulations and an effective tender scheme are in place, we expect India’s offshore wind industry will gain a real momentum. RWE wants to be part of this development.”

The RWE Group has more than 120 years’ experience of electricity generation. Founded in 1898 as a municipal utility, RWE today is a leading global player in renewables. RWE has developed 17 offshore wind farms in five countries. By 2030, RWE intends to triple its global offshore wind capacity from currently 2.4 GW to 8 GW (capacity represents RWE share only).

RWE has had an energy trading presence in India since 2013. The company will now also staff the office with experienced offshore wind experts from India and Europe. This set-up will help to transfer the knowledge from established offshore markets to India, to drive down costs and to both construct and operate offshore wind farms safely and at highest industry standards.