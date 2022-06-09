Tata Power Solar commissions 450 MW plant for Brookfield in Rajasthan

Tata Power Solar on Wednesday said it has commissioned a 450 MW capacity solar plant for Brookfield Renewable India in Rajasthan, which entails setting up more than 800,000 modules. The company is a subsidiary of Tata Power

The project was completed within seven months and will produce over 800 gigawatt hour (GWh) of clean energy annually and will help avoid up to 600,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually. With commissioning of this project, the total utility-scale solar project portfolio of Tata Power Solar has touched 9.7GWp (gigawatt peak).

“We are pleased to have completed the solar plant for Brookfield Renewables India in Rajasthan in record time. This project not only underlines our commitment to promoting sustainable energy adoption but also fortifies our position as a major EPC player in the country,” Tata Power CEO & MD Praveer Sinha said in a statement.

In a separate statement, Brookfield Renewable India announced the successful commissioning of its first greenfield project in India—445 megawatt direct current (MWDC) solar plant.

“The plant, a single location unit near Jodhpur, Rajasthan, was executed well ahead of schedule, in under a year. NTPC will offtake this power under a 25-year PPA for onward sale to Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company and Puducherry Electricity Department,” the company said.

The project is one of the largest single-location solar plants in India. It is equipped with best-in-class, bifacial solar modules, and waterless robotic cleaning solutions. With full commissioning of the plant, Brookfield’s operational renewable energy portfolio in India will be around 1 gigawatt direct current (GWDC), it added.

“We have a multiple gigawatt development pipeline aimed towards partnering with companies and helping them achieve their decarbonization goals while participating in India’s journey towards achieving its target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030,” Brookfield Managing Director Nawal Saini said.

The project was developed under a strategic partnership between Brookfield Renewables and Axis Energy Ventures. Tata Power Solar Systems was the construction partner with HSBC India and Axis Bank being the financing partners.