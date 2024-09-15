Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd (TPSSL) has installed rooftop solar systems at more than 600 locations in Chhattisgarh under an initiative, a company official said on Sunday.

The company, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL), launched its rooftop solar system installation initiative after its success in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala, the official said..

“Though the installation of rooftop solar systems under the initiative, ‘GharGharSolar, Tata Power ke Sang’, started in mid-this year in the State, it was officially launched by Tata Power Company Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Praveer Sinha and TPREL CEO and MD Deepesh Nanda this week,” the official added.

“The initiative intends to make clean energy available to all households in the State, building on the commitment to promoting sustainable energy solutions throughout India,” he said.

“Chhattisgarh has become a significant hub for TPSSL’s activities and initiatives, with a catered portfolio of over 600 installations, equivalent to more than 250 MW capacity across residential, commercial, industrial, and direct projects. The initiative will cover all 33 districts of the State,” he said.

“In line with the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, residents can receive a central government subsidy of ₹30,000 for 1kW, ₹60,000 for 2kW, and ₹78,000 for a 3-10kW system,” he said.

“These subsidies aimed at making solar energy installations more accessible and affordable, enabling every household to shift to renewable energy without financial burden, he said. “

