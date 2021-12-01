Tata Power Solar Systems receives ₹945 cr worth mandate from Solar Energy Corp

Tata Power Solar Systems has been given the mandate by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to build a 100 MW EPC solar project along with a 120 MWh utility-scale battery energy storage system (BESS).

The total contract value is approximately ₹945 crore, India’s largest solar and battery storage project. The project will be executed within 18 months.

The utility-scale EPC order book of Tata Power Solar now stands at 4.4 GW (DC) capacity with an approximate value of ₹9,000 crore

SECI project sites are located in Chhattisgarh. The order scope includes engineering, design, supply, construction, erection, testing, O&M and commissioning of the solar and battery projects.

Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said, “We are glad to receive this prestigious order from SECI to build Solar EPC projects along with India’s largest utility-scale BESS project. This is the second grid-scale solar plant with BESS and is recognition of Tata Power Solar’s pioneering work in project execution capabilities in the solar energy domain.”