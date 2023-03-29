Tata Power Solar Systems (TPSSL) on Wednesday said that it has received the Letter of Award (LoA) of ₹1,755 crore for setting up a 300 megawatt (MW) Domestic Content Requirement (DCR) based EPC project for NLC India (NLCIL).

The project, located at Barsingar in Bikaner District of Rajasthan and is expected to generate more than 750 million units (MU) of solar power as well as reduce six lakh tonnes of CO 2 annually, TPSSL said in a statement.

NLCIL has been a forerunner amongst the public sector enterprises in the energy sector, with large-scale lignite production and a significant share in thermal and renewable power generation, it added.

Also read: Is solar waste such a big deal?

“TPSSL will also do the operation and maintenance of the project for three years after the commercial operation declaration (COD). The LoA for the project was awarded through competitive bidding. The project will get commissioned within 18 months from the date of receiving of LoA,” the company said.

TPSSL will handle the complete project execution from designing to commissioning and the evacuation system up to delivery point (220KV side of pooling Substation).

TPSSL has commissioned some of the most significant EPC and large-scale solar projects in the country. It has a portfolio of more than 11.5 Gigawatt power (GWp) of ground-mount utility-scale, over 1.3 GW of rooftop and distributed ground-mounted systems, and over 95,000 solar water pumps in India to date. TPSSL’s total order book stands at about ₹17,000 crore.

It operates a manufacturing unit in Bangalore with a production capacity of 670 MW of modules and 530 MW of cells.