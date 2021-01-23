Tata Power Solar wins Rs 1,200-crore order to set up 320MW project

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd (Tata Power Solar), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, on Saturday announced that it has received an order worth Rs 1,200 crore from state-run power giant NTPC.
The company has received a Letter of Award (LoA) to build 320MW of ground mounted Solar PV project for NTPC, as per an official press release.
The order value of the project is approximately ₹1,200 crore ($162 million).
The commercial operation date for the project is set for May 2022.
The order pipeline of Tata Power Solar now stands at approximately 4GWp valued at approximately ₹12,000 crore with this latest addition.
The scope of work includes land, acquisition, engineering, procurement, installation, and commissioning of the grid-connected solar project on a turnkey basis along with three years of operations & maintenance services for the solar plant, power evacuation system and telemetry up to the interconnecting state transmission utility (STU) substation.
The company has previously executed large projects such as the 150MW Ayana at Ananthapur, 50 MW Kasargod at Kerala, ,6MW Greenko, 30MW Solar Power Plant in Lapanga, Odisha and 105MW of floating solar at Kayamkulam, which is under implementation.
It has also won an auction conducted by Gujarat for 400 MW of projects to be built at Dholera solar Park.
