Tata Power to develop 100-MW solar project in Gujarat

Tata Power has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from the Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) to develop a 100-MW solar project in Dholera Solar Park of Gujarat.

The energy will be supplied to GUVNL under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), valid for a period of 25 years from the scheduled commercial operation date, Tata Power said. The project has to be commissioned within 15 months from the date of execution of the PPA. Tata Power had won this in a bid announced by GUVNL in March 2020.

With this award, the cumulative capacity under development in Gujarat would be 620 MW out of which 400 MW would be in Dholera Solar Park.

The plant is expected to generate about 246 MUs of energy per year and will annually offset approximately 246 million kilograms of carbon dioxide.

Key development

This is a key development in Tata Power’s efforts to generate 35-40 per cent of its total generation capacity from clean energy sources and will go a long way to meet the country’s commitment towards green and clean energy.

Tata Power’s renewable capacity will increase to 3,936 MW, out of which 2,637 MW is already operational and 1,299 MW is under implementation, including 100 MW won under this LOA.

Shares of Tata Power were trading at ₹52, down 2.31 per cent.