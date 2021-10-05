Tata Power, TVS Motor to set up electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Tata Power and TVS Motor Company will set up electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure to accelerate electric mobility in India.
"The partnership aims to create a large dedicated electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure to accelerate electric mobility in India. This will also give the customers of TVS iQube Electric access to the widespread charging network by Tata Power through the TVS Motor customer connect app and Tata Power EZ Charge app across India," said a press statement.
The partnership aims to create a regular AC charging network and a DC fast-charging network for electric two-wheelers. This partnership will further help drive EV adoption among two-wheeler customers who aspire to take a step in going electric.
The two companies will also explore opportunities to use solar energy to power select TVS Motor locations in their journey towards sustainability.
“ Fitting to TVS Motor vision of electrification, we envisage a wide and reliable charging infrastructure for two and three-wheeler EV customers across India, powered by renewable sources of energy such as solar,” said Sudarshan Venu. Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company.
“Through this collaboration, we will further leverage our expertise to enhance synergy between sustainable mobility and renewable energy integration resulting in the creation of robust EV charging eco-system across India." said, Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power.
Tata Power has an expansive network of over 5,000 home chargers and over 700 public chargers in more than 120 cities in India. The company is present across all segments of the EV eco-system– public charging, captive charging, home and workplace charging stations, and has deployed all types of chargers, including DC chargers and AC Chargers.
