Tata Power’s defence business bags Rs 1,200-crore contract to modernise 37 airfields

Tata Power Strategic Engineering Division (Tata Power SED), a division of Tata Power Company, has signed a contract with the Ministry of Defence for modernisation of infrastructure at 37 airfields.

Under the contract, valued at about Rs 1,200 crore, the company will modernise infrastructure at airfields belonging to the Indian Airforce, Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard. The contract has to be executed over the next four years, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The contract involves supply, installation and commissioning of modern airfield equipment including Cat II Instrument Landing Systems and Cat II Airfield Lightning Systems, along with other navigational aids and air traffic management systems, besides creating the required civil and electrical infrastructure.

In March 2011, Tata Power SED had won a Rs 1,220-crore contract for modernisation of 30 airfields.

In continuation of the previous order, the new contract for modernisation would provide excellent control of airfield systems to air traffic controllers, enhancing aerospace safety and operational capabilities by facilitating operations in poor visibility and adverse weather conditions.

Tata Power is in the process of selling its defence business (Tata Power SED) to Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) through a scheme of arrangement.

The transfer to TASL has been approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and is expected to be completed once regulatory and other routine approvals are received.