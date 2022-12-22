Tata Projects Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research—Indian Institute of Petroleum (CSIR—IIP) to jointly work towards clean energy solutions.

Tata Project will use clean energy solutions such as room temperature bio-diesel produced from CSIR-IIP for some of its ongoing sites, said the company. Further, the partnership will actively explore the utilisation of by-product green diesel from the existing DILSAAF (Drop-In Liquid Sustainable Aviation Fuel and Automotive fuel) pilot plant at CSIR-IIP’s campus in Dehradun and the proposed commercial scale demonstration unit in Tata Projects’ fleet.

“We are proud to partner with CSIR- Indian Institute of Petroleum, in taking their indigenous, sustainable, bio-based technologies to our construction sites,to decarbonize the hard to abate engineering and construction industry. As part of the Tata Group’s commitment to the planet, our shift to cleaner alternate energy remains at our core, and we look at continuous collaboration between academia and industry, to find innovative pathways to that goal,” said Vinayak Pai, Managing Director – Tata Projects Ltd.

Even if a portion of these vehicles and equipment are migrated from diesel to a cleaner energy source, the shift will ensure lower emissions and a more sustainable future for the sector and the planet, said the company.

According to Anjan Ray, Director - CSIR-IIP, “The MoU aligns well with our mandate to reduce India’s energy imports and enhance national self-reliance by repurposing waste and under-utilised local renewable carbon resources. ”

