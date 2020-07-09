Tata Sky Binge+ onboards ZEE5 to strengthen OTT offerings

Will indomethacin be the rescue drug for Covid-19 in India?
Mumbai, July 9
The bouquet of content offerings on Tata Sky Binge+ (Chromecast built-in set-top box) got a major thrust as Tata Sky, the direct broadcast satellite service provider, extended its partnership with the ZEE5 OTT platform.
Tata Sky Binge+ will let its subscribers access ZEE5’s content, which spans more than 125,000 hours across 12 languages – English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and Punjabi.
This is an addition to what is already available on the platform such as multi-lingual films, original dramas, international movies, and reality shows from India’s premium OTT platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar Premium, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, and ShemarooMe.
Commenting on the partnership, a Tata Sky spokesperson said: “OTT apps are gaining ground as a popular medium of content consumption. Considering the stupendous response we have received from the viewers for the fully integrated Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box, we are now strengthening this offering further by bringing onboard ZEE5’s unmatched content library that will further elevate the content viewing experience for our subscribers.”
He added: “We are confident that the Tata Sky Binge+ Smart set-top box will offer a seamless experience of live TV channels and apps such as ZEE5, making it a winning proposition for our customers.”
A ZEE5 spokesperson stated: “ZEE5 is continuously working towards offering bespoke content for diverse consumer taste clusters across India. As part of this journey, partnering with Tata Sky reinforces our commitment to democratise content by truly providing a Super-app experience for consumers anytime, anywhere.
The spokesperson added: “We are happy to extend our partnership with Tata Sky on their new initiative Tata Sky Binge+ smart set-top box. We are certain that with Tata Sky’s reach and ZEE5’s extensive library of content across languages, we will be able to provide consumers with an enriching and engaging content viewing experience.”
According to Tata Sky, Tata Sky Binge+ hosts many advanced features. It enables viewers to play shows, movies, music and games on their laptop, tablet, or mobile phone and watch it directly on their TV with its in-built Chromecast. It also includes Google Assistant that makes discovering content easy with voice search.
It is compatible with all types of TVs, including 4K, HD LED, LCD, or plasma technology. It supports HDMI output, and can also be connected to older TV sets over audio and video cable.
Tata Sky Binge+ provides the benefit of six months subscription to Tata Sky Binge. Users can watch content from premium partner apps on their STBs, including seven days of missed shows (based on a linear entitlement). This also comes with access to three months’ Amazon Prime subscriptionat an offer of ₹3,999.
