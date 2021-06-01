Tata Sons set to rejig board

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Tata Sons, the holding company of all Tata Group firms, is likely to rejig its board and add new members as certain positions are ending by rotation.
The group is likely to consider banker and former Citi India Chief Executive Officer Pramit Jhaveri and Chairman of Trent and Tata Investment Corporation Noel Tata to its board, according to sources close to the development.
Jhaveri, who had quit the bank in 2019, had later joined Sir Dorabji Tata Trust’s board, one of the main Tata trusts.
Tata Sons’ board member Farida Khambata's term is also coming to an end, following which she would be considered on boards of both Tata Steel and Tata Consultancy Services, which is the crown jewel of the group.
In 2019, Noel Tata was appointed as a trustee of Sir Ratan Tata Trust, the second-biggest trust of Tata Trusts after Sir Dorabji Tata Trust. He is also the Managing Director of Tata International and Vice-Chairman of Titan Company.
Noel Tata is married to Aloo Mistry, the daughter of Pallonji Mistry, whose son Cyrus Mistry was ousted as Tata Sons’ Chairman earlier.
Tata Sons declined to comment.
The present board of Tata Sons comprises N Chandrasekaran (Executive Chairman) and directors Farida Khambata (former member of IFC’s management group), Venu Srinivasan (chairman of TVS Group), Ajay Piramal (Chairman of Piramal and Shriram groups), Ralf Speth (former CEO of Jaguar Land Rover), Bhaskar Bhat (former Titan CEO), Harish Manwani (former group chairman of Unilever) and Saurabh Agrawal (Tata Sons group CFO).
Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata companies.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of ...
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
Ladies are boldly exploring the world to find meaning and purpose, catching the bus on their terms
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...