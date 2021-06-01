Tata Sons set to rejig board

Tata Sons, the holding company of all Tata Group firms, is likely to rejig its board and add new members as certain positions are ending by rotation.

The group is likely to consider banker and former Citi India Chief Executive Officer Pramit Jhaveri and Chairman of Trent and Tata Investment Corporation Noel Tata to its board, according to sources close to the development.

Jhaveri, who had quit the bank in 2019, had later joined Sir Dorabji Tata Trust’s board, one of the main Tata trusts.

Tata Sons’ board member Farida Khambata's term is also coming to an end, following which she would be considered on boards of both Tata Steel and Tata Consultancy Services, which is the crown jewel of the group.

In 2019, Noel Tata was appointed as a trustee of Sir Ratan Tata Trust, the second-biggest trust of Tata Trusts after Sir Dorabji Tata Trust. He is also the Managing Director of Tata International and Vice-Chairman of Titan Company.

Noel Tata is married to Aloo Mistry, the daughter of Pallonji Mistry, whose son Cyrus Mistry was ousted as Tata Sons’ Chairman earlier.

Tata Sons declined to comment.

The present board of Tata Sons comprises N Chandrasekaran (Executive Chairman) and directors Farida Khambata (former member of IFC’s management group), Venu Srinivasan (chairman of TVS Group), Ajay Piramal (Chairman of Piramal and Shriram groups), Ralf Speth (former CEO of Jaguar Land Rover), Bhaskar Bhat (former Titan CEO), Harish Manwani (former group chairman of Unilever) and Saurabh Agrawal (Tata Sons group CFO).

Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata companies.