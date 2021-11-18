Tata Sons to buy residual stake in AirAsia India

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
As part of its plan to bring the aviation business under a common platform, the Tata group will acquire the remaining stake in Air Asia.
In December, Tata Sons had increased its stake in AirAsia India to 83.67 per cent, from 51 per cent. Tata Sons has a call option on the remaining 16.33 per cent stake which it plans to exercise now.
AirAsia India started as a 51:49 joint venture partnership between the Tatas and the AirAsia group in 2014. However, Malaysia -based Air Asia group wants to exit the venture as its financial position has been weakened over the last few years. Tatas, on the other hand, wants to strengthen its presence in the aviation sector after acquiring Air India.
Tata Sons is likely to merge its existing airline business with Air India in a bid to create the second-largest airline in the country.
According to top sources, Tata Sons has been working on a plan to combine Vistara, Air India, and AirAsia under a common umbrella. With Air India, Vistara, and Air Asia having a combined market share of 26.9 per cent, the Tata Group will emerge as the second-largest domestic airline after Indigo once the consolidation of the operations of all three airlines is completed.
“Given the strong financial flexibility, availability of a larger fleet and multiple brands catering to different customer segments, the Group is likely to have a competitive advantage over the other players. However, the ability to optimise costs, and streamline operations will be a formidable challenge and the key to profitability in the group’s airline operations,” said an analyst.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...