Tata Starbucks forays into six new cities in India, crosses 250 stores mark

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Tata Starbucks on Thursday said it has forayed into six new markets in India undertaking its largest store expansion in a year.The company has opened new stores in Siliguri, Nashik, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Goa and Bhubaneshwar.
“With a growing base of coffee enthusiasts across the country, the brand makes its first appearance in the states of Assam, Goa and Odisha,” it added.
“Tata Starbucks is grounded in growing with its partners and customers together and thus expanding our footprint in India is a matter of great pride for us. As we bring the authentic Starbucks experience to six more communities across the country, I would like to thank our more than 2,000 partners in India for their passion and commitment and for being our constant pillars of support,” said Sushant Dash, CEO, Tata Starbucks Pvt. Ltd.
The company now operates 252 outlets in 26 cities across the country. It said these are being operated as per the guidelines issued for the respective cities. “With safety being of utmost priority, Tata Starbucks continues to observe round-the-clock cleaning, sanitising and additional precautions such as floor markers for social distancing in waiting areas, temperature checks for all partners and customers and facial coverings and gloves for delivery executives and partners, “it added.
