Following in global footsteps, Tata Starbucks is exploring providing sugar-free customisations in India.

Customisations in drinks will include sugar-free syrup options. Tata Starbucks currently provides 100-calorie drink options in its menu across the country.

“We have several drink options that are available for under 100 calories. There are cold brews, lattes, and cappuccinos that are between 0 calories to 65 calories. We also have the indulgent range wherein people come to Starbucks not for the regular coffee but on an occasion including their birthdays or anniversaries and with friends and family.”

“They want a Java chip and are okay with calories. However, we are working on in terms of reconstruction and reduced sugar level setups as we move forward,” said Sushant Dash, chief executive officer of Tata Starbucks to businessline.

Globally, Starbucks has introduced a zero-to-low calorie energy beverage. The company in 2024 plans to add up to five sugar-free customisation options in their menu in response to requests from customers and partners.

Experiential stores

Tata Starbucks in India recently introduced its first experiential speciality coffee store in New Delhi. The coffee store will provide coffee from worldwide and India to its consumers. Paying homage to the country, ingredients in the store will feature from different geographies and include jaggery, chilli, shikanji, guava and tamarind.

“This is our first coffee experiential store, what is different about this store is that the product offering, the store design and the service experience are dedicated to and inspired by India. The store is a homage to the rich flavour culture of India. Still, more than a dozen of the beverages we are featuring will have ingredients and flavours from different geographies in India.”

“We will have beverages like the Malabar Coconut Cream Latte which is inspired by Kerala, cinnamon jaggery latte. We will have the tamarind red peroo secondary cold brew. These all from the inspiration are very Indian, which we have never done before but backed by the expertise of Starbucks in terms of top 3 per cent arabica beans.”

“A customer will have a choice of five different espresso beans to make his or her coffee, and I think that is going to be an important lever, both in terms of growing the coffee penetration and in terms of evolving the consumer’s understanding of coffee,” added Sushant.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit