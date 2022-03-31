Tata Steel buys Stork Ferro for ₹155 crore

Tata Steel has acquired the ferro-alloy business of Stork Ferro and Mineral Industries for ₹155 crore. The company has two 16.5 MVA furnaces with annual production capacity of 53,000 tonnes per annum at Balasore, Odisha.
The deal is expected to be completed in two months after signing of asset transfer agreement. Owned by Stork Group of Austria, the company recorded revenue of ₹77 crore last fiscal against Rs 117 crore logged in FY’20.
The asset acquisition will provide Tata Steel an inorganic growth opportunity to augment its ferro alloy processing capacities.
Published on
March 31, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.