Tata Steel buys Stork Ferro for ₹155 crore

Tata Steel has acquired the ferro-alloy business of Stork Ferro and Mineral Industries for ₹155 crore. The company has two 16.5 MVA furnaces with annual production capacity of 53,000 tonnes per annum at Balasore, Odisha.

The deal is expected to be completed in two months after signing of asset transfer agreement. Owned by Stork Group of Austria, the company recorded revenue of ₹77 crore last fiscal against Rs 117 crore logged in FY’20.

The asset acquisition will provide Tata Steel an inorganic growth opportunity to augment its ferro alloy processing capacities.