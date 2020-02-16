Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000 cr in FY20

HiFiMan TW600 review: Premium sound with some design drawbacks
TWS600 has a rather unique design that sets it apart from any other brand
Tata Steel Ltd is expecting its capex during the current fiscal to touch the Rs 9,000-crore mark, company sources said.
The steel major, however, will take a cautious approach at the capital allocation for the next financial year, they said. The steel maker had, earlier, said that it would revise the planned capital expenditure for the 2019-20 to Rs 8,000 crore from Rs 12,000 crore for the group.
In the third quarter, company had spent about Rs 2,777 crore, taking the total capital expenditure to Rs 7,762 crore during the first nine months of the current fiscal, sources said. The company had invested around Rs 1,367 crore for its India operation, including about Rs 935 crore expenditure for its Kalinganagar plant in Odisha, they said.
“A part of the capex is committed to Tata Steel Europe. Thus, the actual spending will be higher. By the year-end, the capex will be around Rs 9,000 crore.
“But (we are) looking at the capital allocation very sharply for the next year and it would depend on how the markets play out over the next few months,” sources said. They said the company has prioritised the pellet plant and the cold-rolling mill.
“The pellet plant will help us to bring down costs while the cold-rolling mill to add value to the product mix...We maintain our target to commission the same in about a year from now,” the company had informed the analysts.
For other projects, the steel maker will phase it out depending on the market conditions, soures added.
TWS600 has a rather unique design that sets it apart from any other brand
Cuts in healthcare spending and emphasis on privatisation are cause for concern
Congenital heart diseaseAsian Heart Institute unveils clinicAsian Heart Institute has inaugurated its Grown ...
US PresidentDonald Trump’s visit to India later this month (February 24-25) has the healthcare circle abuzz ...
Budget 2020 has caused much confusion over the residency status and tax liability of Indians abroad. We decode ...
A low base, benign commodity prices and tax cuts have helped bump up earnings
LIC Act will have to be amended ahead of offering, says MR Kumar
In future, the tax structure may be simplified without any complexities of deductions and exemptions: Partner ...
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
If the Jaipur Literature Festival is increasingly being accused of failing to live up to expectations, equal ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...