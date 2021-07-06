Tata Steel charts ₹60,000-cr capex plan

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Tata Steel on Tuesday unveiled plans to invest ₹50,000-60,000 crore over the next five years. This will be used to enhance the capacity of different units including ramping up its Kalinganagar plant to eight million tonnes, securing iron ore capacity of 50 million tonnes per annum, and enhancing the cold rolling capacity to 6.5 mtpa from 4.3 mtpa.
To beat the cyclical nature of the business, TV Narendran, Managing Director, said Tata Steel will focus on new and allied businesses such as production of low-carbon steel, composite material, graphene, medical materials, services and solutions.
Each of these has the potential to become a ₹1,000-crore business over a period. Most importantly, in most of these businesses, the company will not be competing on steel but on other materials altogether, Narendran said at an investors’ call on Tuesday.
The company targets doubling its capacity to 40 million tonne by 2030 largely through organic growth, he said. With the focus on ESG (environment, social and corporate governance) rating, the company plans to make 5 million tonnes of steel through the recycling route. It has already set up a recycling plant of 0.5 mtpa at Rohtak in Haryana. The company can set up a steel plant on 50-100 acres closer to the recycling unit using the electric arc furnace route instead of the conventional steel plant that requires 3,000 acres, he said
Tata Steel also plans to increase capacity of ductile iron pipes and tinplate to 1 mtpa each from 0.2 mtpa and 0.4 mtpa respectively. Tubes and wire production capacity will be increased to 2 mtpa and one mtpa from 1.3 mtpa and 0.45 mtpa respectively.
On average, the company plans to spend ₹10,000-₹12,000 crore per annum, excluding acquisitions. The company has invested ₹80,000 crore over the last years.
The company plans to reduce its debt by $1 billion every year. It has bought down its net debt to ₹75,390 crore as of March-end from ₹1.04 lakh crore.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
Investors with a high-risk appetite can consider subscribing to the issue
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
The one watershed album that spurred bands to stardom and changed their fortunes forever
The new Netflix anthology, based on the works of Satyajit Ray, is an exploration of minds in the throes of ...
Five poems from Sudeep Sen’s new collection of poetry, prose and photography
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...