Tata Steel clocks 8% lower sales in Sept quarter

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Tata Steel reported eight per cent lower sales in the September quarter at 4.64 million tonne (mt) against 5.05 mt logged in the same period last year, due to lower exports and stock liquidation focus in the previous year.
Production in the quarter was up three per cent at 4.73 mt (4.59 mt).
Tata Steel launched new Tata Tiscon 550SD rebar for retail customers. Tata Steel BSL launched Tata Steelium Super which will enhance the company’s presence in the retail segment.
Tata Steel Aashiyana, an e-commerce platform for individual home builders, registered a 32 per cent growth quarter-on-quarter with gross revenues of ₹338 crore in the September quarter.
Tata Steel Europe sales were down five per cent at 2.16 mt (2.27 mt) while that of South-East Asia operations was up marginally at 0.60 mt (0.55 mt). Production in Europe increased 19 per cent to 2.56 mt (2.15 mt) while in South-East Asia it was down at 0.49 mt (0.51 mt).
Production in Europe was hit by temporary operational issues at both the Netherlands and UK steel making sites while overall sales were down due to seasonal impact and slowdown in automotive steel sales amid microchip shortages. Operations in South-East Asia were hit by lockdown in Malaysia and Thailand due to spread of Covid, it said.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular perception, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...