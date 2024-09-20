Tata Steel has enhanced the capacity of its Kalinganagar plant to 8 million tonne per annum (mtpa) from 3 mtpa by commissioning India’s largest blast furnace.

The company has invested ₹27,000 crore in the Phase II expansion at Kalinganagar.

The new blast furnace will boost the plant’s overall production capabilities, allowing Tata Steel to meet the growing demands of various industries, including automotive, infrastructure, power, shipbuilding, and defence. It will also provide advantages in specific areas such as oil & gas, lifting and excavation and construction.

With the Phase II expansion, Odisha has emerged as the largest investment destination in India for Tata Steel, with a total cumulated investment of over ₹1 lakh crore in the last 10 years.

TV Narendran, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Steel, said the commissioning of India’s largest blast furnace at Kalinganagar will set a new benchmark in capacity, technology and sustainability for steel industry and strengthen the company’s position as a leader in high-end, value-added steel segments.

The new blast furnace, with a volume of 5,870 m3, is equipped with modern features for long campaign life and an eco-friendly design to optimise the steelmaking process. This blast furnace will utilise four top combustion stoves, a first in India, along with two preheating stoves for optimum specific fuel consumption in hot metal production.

In a first for Tata Steel, a dry gas cleaning plant has been installed to maximise energy recovery from by-product gas. The blast furnace will also have a zero-process water discharge plan with rainwater harvesting.

Key facilities in this expansion at Kalinganagar include a pellet plant, coke plant and cold rolling mill, each incorporating advanced technologies and sustainable practices.