Tata Steel commissions recycling plant in Haryana

Tata Steel has commissioned its new 0.5 million tonne per annum steel recycling plant at Rohtak, Haryana. The unit has been set up in collaboration with Aarti Green Tech, as a ‘Build, Own, Operate’ partner.
The company has also launched two new brands – Tata FerroBaled and Tata FerroShred for the baled and shredded ferrous scrap produced in its new facility. It is the first such facility in India, equipped with modern & mechanise equipment such as shredder, baler and material handler.
The scrap would be procured from various market segments such as end-of-life vehicles, obsolete households, construction and demolition and industrial through an app ‘FerroHaat’.
The scrap would then be processed through mechanised equipment and the high-quality processed scrap would be supplied for downstream steel making. Steel produced through the recycled route entails lower carbon emissions, resource consumption and energy utilisation.
The product produced are high quality processed scrap and they promise to provide the much-needed raw material fillip to Indian steel industry by making available quality processed ferrous scrap and reducing the dependency on imports.
Both the brands promise high cleanliness, low contamination, high bulk density, lower tramp elements and no radioactivity besides Test Certificates, another first for the scrap industry.
Yogesh Bedi, Chief Steel Recycling Business, Tata Steel, said that steel scrap is a valuable resource and an important future Raw Material for steel making. “The brand names will give a distinct identity to the processed scrap and ensure a standardised quality product for the customer and simultaneously raise the bar of the scrap industry,” he said.
