Tata Steel develops Covid-19 swab collection unit

Nest-In, Tata Steel’s construction solutions brand, has developed a Covid-19 swab collection unit for a “safer sample collection process.”

The unit aims to aid healthcare professionals to collect samples for Covid-19 testing in a “risk-free and safer” manner.

“With the growing need to tackle the highly contagious Covid-19 virus, it has become critical to ensure increased sample collection for testing, in a hassle-free and safe manner, for both healthcare professionals and patients,” the company said in an official release.

Nest-In has developed the unit based on the insights derived from medical professionals and from studying the existing units in the market, it said.

The unit ensures a contact-less exchange of test-tubes. It is fitted with a two-way mic and speaker system to help healthcare professionals and patients communicate with each other.

It also has a built-in disinfectant spray to sanitise the unit after each sample collection, to reduce the risk of infection. The toughened glass enclosure ensures clear visibility for both healthcare professionals and patients.

“The Covid-19 Swab Collection Unit can be used by hospitals, testing labs as well as by commercial and industrial firms inside their manufacturing plants and townships. The company will be producing units on the basis of orders received,” Nest-In said.