Tata Steel develops isolation cabins for Covid patients

Tata Steel has designed and developed quarantine cabins and isolation cabins to treat Covid patients.

The company, which had worked on engineering the design and supply chain, will offer the solution through its services and solutions portfolio Nest-In. The construction solution unit has also leveraged expertise of Tata Steel’s New Materials Business and the Tubes Strategic Business Unit.

Currently, the company in a week can supply up to 25 quarantine/ isolation cabins, which can house 125 beds. Tata Steel’s Nest-In has enabled smooth manufacturing and timely supply of quarantine cabins across the country.

The company is also in discussions with healthcare authorities to explore the possibility of setting-up Nest-In Covid units across different parts of the country.

Tata Steel is currently in the process of supplying isolation and quarantine cabins for a 550-bed isolation facility. The entire facility, which spans 80,000 square feet, is being set-up in just 60 days. Another order for quarantine cabins is being serviced in the north-eastern part of India, said the company in a statement on Thursday.

Tata Steel is also open to creating such customised construction solutions for multiple sectors and forging collaborations that will contain spread of Covid. Nest-In has already supplied portable toilets in Sambalpur and ICU Cabins in Ramgarh.

P Anand, Chief (Services & Solutions), Tata Steel, said innovation is best achieved when inspired by a crisis and the company’s professionals are leaving no stone unturned to deliver customised solutions to the healthcare sector in this hour of crisis.

“We are committed to create solutions for any industry who need support to contain the spread of Covid,” he said.

Tata Steel is working on to deliver tangible impact through its expertise and specialty products to tackle the Covid crisis by creating customised solutions for the healthcare sector.