Tata Steel eyes new businesses to tackle future challenges

From setting up scrapyards to steel recycling plants to developing new materials like graphene, Tata Steel is looking to seed new businesses in a bid to limit the impact of uncertain steel pricing on its revenues.

T V Narendran, Managing Director, Tata Steel, told BusinessLine that 30 per cent of the company’s revenues would come from non-core businesses in five years. Currently, it gets about 10 per cent revenues from these initiatives.

“We are planting seeds for the future. One seed is the service and solution, the other is our new materials business where we are working with graphene,” said Narendran.

Under the service and solution business, Tata Steel is selling finished steel products directly to the end consumer. The company is already offering several products, including doors, windows, modular housing, and furniture. “The retail business is living up to its expectation. Currently, we are selling 8,000 steel doors a month, and we would like to sell 30,000 doors. The journey has taken us slightly longer than we thought simply because it a very customer-centric business and the supply chain was not stable. Now when the supply chain is stable, the orders need to be chased. There is a huge potential in this business. It is now worth a few hundred crores, and it will grow rapidly,” he said.

On graphene products

In the new materials business, Tata Steel is working with graphene. With the increasing threat from alternative products, the company is focusing on developing advanced material to protect its margin and bottom line.

It’s Graphene Development Centre has recently produced corrosion-resistant graphene paint and supplied graphene powder to renowned tyre companies.

It has also demonstrated the potential of graphene inks which are used for printing train tickets, plane boarding passes, and RFID (radio-frequency identification) tags. Like other conductive inks, graphene ink can be used to create printed materials that conduct heat and electricity.

Narendran said that the company is working with Railways to coat coaches from inside with graphene. The company is also working on various other applications for graphene with a target to generate 10 per cent of overall revenues from new materials, he said.

The companyis also getting into the steel recycling business in a big way. “We are setting up our next centre that will come up ensuing year, near Delhi. We are also setting up scrapyards in all regions,” said Narendran.

This comes even as the government has come out with draft steel scrap policy, which is aimed at curtailing import dependency and make India self-sufficient by producing high-quality ferrous scrap.

Narendran said though this business may not add to the topline as much as the other new businesses; this is also aimed at reducing carbon footprint and sustainable production of steel. “We are doing a lot on using technology in different areas. For example, we are looking at how can we use the poor quality raw material to make good quality steel,” he said.

e-Commerce

The online business is turning out to be another game-changer for Tata Steel. In 2018, the company had launched an online portal Aashiyana to sell construction material such as Tata Tiscon rebars.

“ People are sitting in the US and ordering things for their homes being built here. We sold products worth ₹100 crore this year and, we are targeting ₹300 crore sales for next year,” Narendran said.