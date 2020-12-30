Tata Steel installs pipe conveyor at West Bokaro coal mine

Tata Steel has installed a modern Long Pipe Conveyor (LPC) at its opencast coal mines at West Bokaro Division.

In addition to the growth of technology in West Bokaro, the 4-km LPC project has done away with the 61-year-old mono cable and bi-cable ropeway system. It will bring coal and by-products from the washeries to the Chainpur railway siding. The conveyor is driven by controlled start transmission drives, comprising a steel cord belt with fire resistant properties.

Also read: ‘Tata Steel not letting guard against Covid’

Maintenance staff and all necessary equipment will be borne by two maintenance trolleys atop the conveyor. This pipe conveyor will not only have zero spillage, but will also be noiseless and improve productivity in the West Bokaro Division.

The single unit can handle both coal and by-product grades and can carry 1200 tonnes per hour, making it much cheaper and safer than road transport and ropeway transport. The enclosed structure will ensure there is no degradation of materials along the way, said the company.

TV Narendran, Managing Director, Tata Steel, said the LPC would improve the productivity and significantly reduce the environmental footprint in coal logistics.