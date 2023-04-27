Tata Steel has signed a business cooperation agreement with MN Dastur & Company to compliment capabilities in delivering end-to-end services from exploration of mineral reserves to Bankable Feasibility Studies and detailed project reports, with support in engineering and infrastructure.

MN Dastur will also work with Tata Steel to deliver integrated projects spanning various minerals and geographies.

DB Sundara Ramam, Vice-President, Raw Materials, said over the last 18 months, the company has offered technical services through Tata Steel Industrial Consulting to the mining industry.

“The agreement with MN Dastur & Company will complement our capabilities and capacities, especially in the area of mine infrastructure planning and preparation of a bankable feasibility report,” he said.

Tata Steel has been in the mining space for more than a century and operates a number of iron ore, manganese, chromite and coal mines.

Abhijit Ray, General Manager, Business Development, M N Dastur & Company, said: The company can provide integrated end-to-end services covering all aspects of mine planning and mine infrastructure planning, including pre-feasibility and feasibility studies.

