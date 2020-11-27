Tata Steel launches alloy-coated, corrosion-resistant Galvanova

Tata Steel has launched Galvanova, a 55 per cent aluminium-zinc alloy coated product, to address the evolving and unmet requirements of medium and small-scale enterprises.

Galvanova is an all-weather durable product with superior corrosion resistance and has distinctive white metallic sparkle appearance. The environment-friendly product is scratch-protected. Its double-layered protection and heat insulation properties enable a longer lifespan of up to four times compared to ordinary galvanised steel.

The product is suitable for various segments including appliances, heating ventilation and air conditioning, false ceiling, solar applications, enabling a better yield while harnessing the power of endurance.

Sanjay S Sahni, Chief of Marketing & Sales, Tata Steel, said the launch of Galvanova, a new generation steel, is part of the company’s portfolio-building plan focussed on the appliances and the solar industry.

This product has been created to meet the evolving needs of the micro-segments, he said.

Tata Steel, through its close collaboration with emerging corporate accounts, has been at the forefront of innovation in strategy, design and production. The acquisition of Tata Steel BSL in 2018 has enhanced Tata Steel capacity to produce world-class coated products.