Tata Steel leaves Indian Steel Association; TV Narendran steps down as ISA President

Tata Steel and its Managing Director TV Narendran has quit as President of the Indian Steel Association(ISA) over different views on common business issues.

Tata Steel has withdrawn its membership from the Indian Steel Association owing to various considerations. Accordingly, TV Narendran, Managing Director, Tata Steel has stepped down from his position as the incumbent President of ISA, said a Tata Steel spokesperson.

Indian Steel Association(ISA) is represented by leading steel producers including Tata Steel, JSW Steel, SAIL, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam, Jindal Steel and Power, Bhushan Power and Steel, Tata Steel BSL and ArcelorMittal.

While most of the large steel companies are fully integrated, JSW Steel has just started owning iron ore mine.

There were difference of opinion among members over already integrated steel companies bidding for new iron ore being put on the block in Odisha and Jharkhand.

Many members believed that allowing already integrated companies to bid for iron ore mines will push up prices and lead to uneven competition, while some members wanted the bidding process to be open without any restrictions, sources said.