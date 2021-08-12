Tata Steel logs Q1 profit of ₹9,768 cr on higher sales, better realisation

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Tata Steel has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹9,768 crore in June quarter against a loss of ₹4,628 crore logged in the same period last year, on the back of higher sales and better realisation.
The net profit in the quarter is much higher than the full year profit of last fiscal.
Turnover in the quarter under review doubled to ₹53,372 crore (₹25,475 crore). Ebitda per tonne increased multi-fold to ₹22,779 crore (₹1,181 crore).
Sales volume increased 33 per cent year-on-year to 7.11 million tonne (5.34 mt) while it declined when compared to 7.83 mt registered in the March quarter.
Production was also impacted due to the supply of over 47,800 tonne of liquid medical oxygen to hospitals during the quarter amid second Covid wave.
The company spent ₹2,011 crore in capex during the quarter. Gross debt decreased to ₹84,237 crore with debt repayment of ₹5,894 crore while net debt declined to ₹73,973 crore.
On a standalone basis, net profit zoomed to ₹9,593 crore against ₹411 crore logged in the same period previous year, on sales of ₹30,344 crore (₹12,689 crore).
It registered the highest-ever Ebitda of ₹10,274 crore with eight times increase on year-on-year basis.
Tata Steel BSL (formerly Bhushan Steel) registered its highest ever quarterly Ebitda of ₹3,118 crore while Tata Steel Long Products also registered its highest ever quarterly Ebitda of ₹554 crore.
TV Narendran, Managing Director, Tata Steel, said though global economy has been recovering for last 15 months, Indian markets were adversely impacted again during the last quarter due to the second wave of Covid which impacted steel production and sales.
However, demand has begun recovering in India, though domestic steel prices continue to be at a steep discount to China import parity prices.
“We have accelerated capex allocation for the six mtpa pellet plant and the cold roll mill complex, which are expected to be commissioned in the first half next year,” he added.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The Accor group hotel beat lockdown blues with some smart pivots
In his debut book, Sourjya Bhowmick documents the unravelling of the communist experiment in the state
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...