Tata Steel Mining bags 2 chromite leases for 50 years

Paralysis in Maharashtra
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Tata Steel Mining, formerly TS Alloys, has completed the process for signing up mining lease of Kamarda Chromite Mine and Saruabil Chromite Mine at Jajpur in Odisha on June 26.
The company had emerged as the highest bidder for the Saruabil chrome deposit which was held by Misrilall Mine, with a bid of 88.5 per cent of the sale value of the mineral, besides much smaller Kamarda deposit held by BC Mohanty and Sons with a bid of 96.8 per cent.
The current leases of these mines ended on March 31 and was put on auction by the Odisha government.
The leases were granted for 50 years and were the first leases to be converted into mining leases, across India.
Chromium from the ores of chromite is used in manufacturing of stainless steel, tool steel, and armour-piercing projectiles, among others.
After becoming the highest bidder, the company was given a vesting order by Government of Odisha in May.
TSML has completed all steps such as upfront payments, execution of Mine Development and Production Agreement and maintained all other eligibility criteria.
MC Thomas, Managing Director, TSML, said the Odisha government has granted vesting order with all the clearances for two years and declared the company successful bidder before formally communicating the grant order enabling the lease for execution in less than 30 days from the date of LoI.
The company is working to develop commercial mining opportunities in addition to ferro alloys business.
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
These days you’ll find tablets are trying to be laptops and laptops are trying to be tablets. But here we have ...
“When you look at the market closely, you can see that there is demand coming back. People are shifting to ...
The policy offers more choices and flexibilities, but is a tad higher on cost; returns of the equity oriented ...
Following the breakout of Friday, the stock of EID-Parry has turned its near-term trend positive and is ...
₹1076 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1060104510851100 As the stock has breached a key hurdle, consider ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...