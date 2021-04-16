Tata Steel Mining to double ferro chrome output

Tata Steel Mining (formerly TS Alloys), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Steel, plans to double its Ferro Chrome manufacturing capacity in India to 9 lakh tonnes per annum from the current level of 4.50 lakh tonnes per annum.

The company had acquired three Chromite mines -- Sukinda Chromite Mine, Saruabil Chromite Mine and Kamarda Chromite Mine -- last year in the mineral auctions. The leases of these mines are valid for 50 years. The mines have an annual capacity of over 1.5 million tonnes, making it the largest player in Chrome ore mining in India.

The company plans to use the Chromite ore optimally to make Ferro Chrome and meet the growing demand of stainless steel manufacturers.

DB Sundara Ramam, Chairperson, Tata Steel Mining said leveraging the availability of good quality of Chrome Ore, the company will augment Ferro Chrome manufacturing capacity in India. This will make TSML the top Ferro Chrome player in India and among the top-five globally, he said.