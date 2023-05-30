Tata Steel Mining has signed a memorandum of understanding with French cleantech company METRON, a leading provider of cloud-based energy management solutions.

The partnership aims to design and implement an advanced energy management and optimisation platform for the company’s ferro alloys plant located at Athagarh in Cuttack district of Odisha.

As per the MoU, the software solution developed by METRON will enable Tata Steel Mining monitor, analyse, and optimise energy consumption in real time and reduce carbon footprint across plant utilities.

It will help the company digitalise energy to decarbonise territories, optimise energy consumption, reduce costs and improve overall operational efficiency.

The platform will provide real-time visibility of energy usage across the plant, allowing Tata Steel Mining to identify areas for improvement and make data-driven decisions to optimise energy consumption.

The platform will use advanced analytics and artificial intelligence to provide predictive insights and recommendations to reduce carbon footprint.

Pankaj Satija, Managing Director, Tata Steel Mining, said the company expects the platform to help reduce energy consumption, improve operational efficiency and productivity.