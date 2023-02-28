Tata Steel Nederland has signed an agreement with Wuppermann, Bilstein, EMW Stahl Service and Arania to supply Zeremis Carbon Lite – a steel with an allocated carbon footprint reduction of up to 90 per cent by 2030.

The use of lower CO2 steel by these steel processors, who supply major players in the automotive and industrial markets, enables their customers to make greener end-products such as kitchens, robotic storage systems and passenger cars.

Hans van den Berg, CEO, Tata Steel Nederland, said such strategic deals with longstanding customers, create shared sustainability strategies.

Over the years, Tata Steel Nederland has developed a collaboration with Wuppermann, Bilstein, EMW Stahl Service and Arania that has allowed for open discussion on ways to further reduce their scope-3 emissions, he said.

“Tata Steel Nederland can supply them a significant amount of high-quality low-CO2 steel now, and the aim is to offer large quantities of high-quality green steel by 2030, when we commission the first direct reduction plants and electric furnaces at our IJmuiden site,” he added.

Tata Steel Nederland’s IJmuiden steelworks has been among the industry’s best 10 per cent in CO2 efficiency since 2013. Currently, the CO2 intensity of the steel produced in IJmuiden is around 7 per cent below the European average, and almost 19 per cent below the global average. As a result, the site is one of the most CO2 efficient in the world.

The company aims to reduce CO2 emissions by 35-40 per cent by 2030 and to be completely carbon neutral by 2045. Across Europe, the company is implementing CO2-reducing measures at its locations, including the switch to green hydrogen-based steel-making at its IJmuiden steelworks.

As part of the new strategy, the steelmaker has been offering lower CO2 steel under the Zeremis brand since July 2022.

