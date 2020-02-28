Tata Steel, police raid outlets selling counterfeit products

Leave your prints behind boldly
Porsche needs your thumbs up for its new personalisation programme for the 911
Tata Steel said on Friday it continues to combat counterfeit materials. The company’s officials, with the help of the Maharashtra police, conducted a raid on a retail outlet called A One Steel Traders in the Vasai area of Palghar district on Wednesday, it said.
The raid found counterfeit ‘Tata Wiron’ barbed wire being sold with photocopied labels of the brand attached to it. The retailer was procuring the goods from manufacturers located in a nearby district and attaching the photocopied labels at his outlet.
The team seized around 26 bundles of the fake product, which were being sold at a considerably lower price than the original Tata Wiron. An FIR has also been lodged.
Tata Steel will continue to actively pursue these efforts in monitoring and acting against any such illegal activities which are impacting its assets and brands, said the company in a statement.
It strongly condemns the misuse and illegal usage of its trademarks, logos and other intellectual properties, it said. In pursuit of protecting the company’s brand reputation and goodwill, Tata Steel’s brand protection team continuously monitors and acts against entities including counterfeiters infringing on the company’s intellectual property rights, it added.
Porsche needs your thumbs up for its new personalisation programme for the 911
Toyota’s Vellfire has all the makings of a winner, but can it be a blockbuster like the Innova?
Arriving at the right balance will help carmakers strike a chord with buyers
Software competencies here are being leveraged to set up centres overseas
If you have exhausted the limit under the SCSS, go for PMVVY. Act quickly, the scheme closes on March 31, 2020
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The stock of Havells India is showing signs of a recovery and so investors with short-term perspective can buy ...
While bond yields fell sharply in 2019, it was no walk in the park for investors. Will the bond market’s ...
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...