Tata Steel, police raid outlets selling counterfeit products

Tata Steel said on Friday it continues to combat counterfeit materials. The company’s officials, with the help of the Maharashtra police, conducted a raid on a retail outlet called A One Steel Traders in the Vasai area of Palghar district on Wednesday, it said.

The raid found counterfeit ‘Tata Wiron’ barbed wire being sold with photocopied labels of the brand attached to it. The retailer was procuring the goods from manufacturers located in a nearby district and attaching the photocopied labels at his outlet.

The team seized around 26 bundles of the fake product, which were being sold at a considerably lower price than the original Tata Wiron. An FIR has also been lodged.

Tata Steel will continue to actively pursue these efforts in monitoring and acting against any such illegal activities which are impacting its assets and brands, said the company in a statement.

It strongly condemns the misuse and illegal usage of its trademarks, logos and other intellectual properties, it said. In pursuit of protecting the company’s brand reputation and goodwill, Tata Steel’s brand protection team continuously monitors and acts against entities including counterfeiters infringing on the company’s intellectual property rights, it added.