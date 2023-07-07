Tata Steel sales in the June quarter were up 18 per cent in the domestic market at 4.80 million tonnes against 4.07 mt logged in the same period last year.

However, on a sequential basis it is down 7 per cent, compared to 5.15 mt in the March quarter.

The company’s production increased two per cent in the June quarter to 5.01 mt (4.92 mt). It was down three per cent sequentially, compared to the March quarter.

Sales in Europe dipped 8 per cent to 1.97 mt (2.14 mt), while production slipped 26 per cent to 1.81 mt (2.44 mt) in a reflection of the recessionary situation in the euro zone.

Similarly, sales in Thailand were down at 0.27 mt (0.31 mt), while output dropped to 0.26 mt (0.31 mt).

The higher production in India was primarily driven by a ramp-up at Neelachal Ispat Nigam. Production was lower QoQ on planned maintenance shutdowns, the company said.

Higher deliveries were driven by a rise in domestic deliveries. Exports moderated on a year-on-year basis to 0.25 mt.

Sales of automotive and special products was flat year-on-year, as production of passenger vehicles and two-wheelers increased, while commercial vehicles declined.

Branded products and retail sales increased by 37 per cent, driven by Tata Tiscon and Tata Steelium.

Deliveries in the industrial products and projects’ segment increased by 24 per cent, driven by a sustained increase in sale of value-added products to key segments such as the Railways and pre-engineered buildings.

Revenues from Tata Steel Aashiyana, an e-commerce platform for individual home builders, stood at Rs 365 crore in the June quarter and were up 18 per cent QoQ.

The planned relining of blast furnace-6 at Tata Steel Netherlands commenced in April, and this has led to a drop in crude steel production at Tata Steel Europe, said the company.