Tata Steel Special Economic Zone (TSSEZL) and Avaada GreenH2, part of Avaada Group, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a green hydrogen and green ammonia project at Gopalpur Industrial Park in Odisha.

Avaada Group will acquire 120 acres at the Gopalpur Industrial Park, to set up a 0.5-mtpa green hydrogen/ammonia production facility.

Hemant Sharma, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries Department, said Odisha’s roadmap for the green fuels sector is comprehensive and the green ammonia will be produced from green hydrogen, and the production facilities will be powered by renewable energy.

Utility Corridor

The green hydrogen and ammonia, produced at this facility, will be exported from the existing Gopalpur Port facility. The Utility Corridor between Gopalpur Industrial Park and Gopalpur Port will provide a dedicated corridor for smooth logistics and pipeline connectivity.

Manikanta Naik, Managing Director, TSSEZL, said this is the second investment in the green hydrogen/ammonia manufacturing sector given its conducive offerings for setting up the unit.

Vineet Mittal, founder and Chairman, Avaada Group, said green hydrogen and ammonia production is a crucial cornerstone in the global shift towards sustainable energy and the Group will contribute to India’s aspiration to become a leading global green hydrogen manufacturing hub.

Earlier, TSSEZL had signed a MoU with ACME Clean Energy for setting up a 1.3-mtpa green ammonia production facility with investment of ₹27,000 crore at the Gopalpur Industrial Park. ACME acquired 343 acres.

