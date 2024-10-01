Tata Steel is ceasing operations at Blast Furnace 4 along with other associated iron and steelmaking assets at Port Talbot, the UK’s largest steel plant, ending ironmaking at the site.

Many of the existing ‘heavy end’ assets —such as blast furnaces and coke ovens — in Tata Steel UK’s Port Talbot works had reached the end of their operational life. “Sustaining the current configuration any longer, or further investment in the traditional heavy end, was not economically or environmentally viable. Following the closures earlier this year of the deep-water harbour, Morfa Coke Ovens, Blast Furnace 5 and Continuous Caster 2, the planned iron and steelmaking asset closures are completed today with the cessation of the Sinter Plant, Blast Furnace 4 and primary steelmaking, along with some secondary steelmaking and energy systems.,” Tata Steel said,

However, steelmaking at the site will resume in 2027/2028 through the investment of £1.25 billion in Electric Arc furnace-based steelmaking using UK-sourced scrap steel.

Tata Steel’s planned £750 million investment in low-CO2 ‘green’ steelmaking will be augmented by the £500 million Grant Funding Agreement signed recently with the UK Government. Additionally, Tata Steel has started to share detailed drawings and virtual reality simulations of the new electric arc furnace with local communities, customers and the local planning department. The company also expects to announce the electric arc furnace equipment manufacturer in the coming weeks. Some of the secondary steelmaking assets and two remaining continuous casters are being retained for major investments before the electric arc furnace starts.

Rajesh Nair, CEO of Tata Steel UK, said: “I am deeply conscious how difficult today is for everyone associated with our business. Throughout this transition we are doing everything possible to minimise the impact on all those who are affected by the changes we are making.”

