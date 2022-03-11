hamburger

Tata Steel signs pact to buy Neelachal Ispat

Mumbai, March 11 | Updated on: Mar 11, 2022
Kolkata: May 01, 2007: The employees are busy with the steel roll at Tata Steel plant at Jamshedpur in Jharkhand. Established in 1907, Tata Steel, Asia's first and India's largest private sector steel company will be celebrating its centenary year from August 26, 2007. The week-long celebrations will comprise various activities with the main focus on expansion plans of the company. The plant was founded by the visionary entrepreneur Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata. Photo: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury, Kolkata, May 01, 2007.

NINL has an integrated steel plant with a capacity of 1.1 million tonnes in Odisha

Tata Steel Long Products has executed a Share Purchase Agreement with MMTC, NMDC, MECON, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha, Odisha Mining Corporation, President of India and Odisha Government to acquire 94 per cent in Neelachal Ispat Nigam for ₹12,100 crore.

Three companies, including JSW Steel, Tata Steel Long Products and the consortium of Jindal Steel & Power and Nalwa Steel and Power, had put in financial bids to buy NINL. TSLP emerged as highest bidder and the government approved sale of the company in January.

NINL has an integrated steel plant with a capacity of 1.1 million tonnes, at Kalinganagar, Odisha. Its revenue fell sharply to ₹24 crore last fiscal from ₹941 crore in FY20 and same in FY19 was ₹2,025 crore.

It has huge debt and liabilities exceeding ₹6,600 crore as on March 31, 2021, including huge overdues of promoters (₹4,116 crore), banks (₹1,741 crore), other creditors and employees. The company has negative networth of ₹3,487 crore and accumulated losses of ₹4,228 crore as of last fiscal.

“The total consideration of ₹12,100 crore reflects the enterprise value, from which the liabilities will be settled and the balance will be paid for acquisition of 94 per cent equity shares in NINL,” said Tata Steel Long Products.

Published on March 11, 2022

