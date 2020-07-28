Tata Steel sources scrap for new recycling venture

Tata Steel has completed sourcing the first set of ferrous scrap for processing at its new steel recycling plant being set up at Rohtak in Haryana.

The scrap has been procured from various market segments such as end-of-life vehicle scrap, obsolete household scrap, construction and demolition scrap and industrial scrap. This scrap would be processed through mechanised equipment and the high quality processed scrap would be supplied to Electric Arc Furnaces, induction furnaces and foundries for downstream steel making.

The 0.5-mtpa capacity plant is scheduled to be commissioned soon. Aarti Green Tech, a subsidiary of Aarti Steel, is its partner.

It is the first such facility in India, equipped with modern scrap processing equipment such as Shredder, Baler and Material Handler.

The initiative aims to provide the much-needed raw material fillip to the steel industry by making available Quality Processed Ferrous Scrap, streamlining the currently unorganised scrap supply chain, lowering the dependency on import and enhancing the transparency and efficiency in the entire value chain, said Tata Steel in a statement on Tuesday.

National Steel Policy

The National Steel Policy envisages a 300-mtpa steel production in India by FY 30 and steel recycling will play a pivotal role in attaining this ambition.

Steel produced through the recycled route entails lower carbon emissions, lower resource consumption and lower energy utilisation.

Yogesh Bedi, Chief, Steel Recycling Business, Tata Steel, said recycling steel through the Electric Arc Furnace is a global trend and going forward it would become imperative for India’s sustainable growth aspirations.

Steel Recycling Business is yet another initiative of Tata Steel to enable circular economy and a sustainable tomorrow, he said.