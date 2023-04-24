Tata Steel has commenced the trial injection of hydrogen gas using 40 per cent of the injection systems in the ‘E’ Blast Furnace at its Jamshedpur Works.

This is the first time in the world that such a large quantity of hydrogen gas is being continuously injected in a blast furnace.

The company started the trail on Sunday and is expected to continue for 4-5 days on a continuous basis.

It will provide valuable insights into operating blast furnaces with greener fuel injection, reducing fossil fuel consumption and subsequent carbon-di-oxide emissions from the blast furnace.

The project is aligned with the company’s vision of becoming Net Zero by 2045.

The trial has the potential to reduce the coke rate by 10 per cent, translating to about 7-10 per cent reduction in carbon emissions per tonne of crude steel produced.

The successful completion of this trial will demonstrate Tata Steel’s capability to design, fabricate, and commission the injection system, develop and establish necessary general and process safety protocols, and provide process control insight for pure hydrogen injection into the blast furnace, said the company.

Uttam Singh, Vice President, Iron Making, Tata Steel said the company is confident that the trial will provide valuable insights into operating blast furnaces with hydrogen and help identify the next steps towards achieving our goal of a leaner carbon future.

For a long time, hydrogen has been earmarked as an alternative to fossil fuels as an important reductant of iron ore in blast furnace. Given the imperative to make industrial processes greener, hydrogen fuel utilisation is gaining a lot of traction and is being embraced on a scale like never before.

In its pursuit of decarbonisation, Tata Steel has adopted a two-pronged approach of Carbon Direct Avoidance (CDA) and carbon-di-oxide Capture and Use. The trial injection of hydrogen gas is part of the CDA approach, focussing on the blast furnace, one of the heaviest known industrial contributors to CO2 emissions worldwide.