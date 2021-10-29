Tata Steel, Tata Power collaborate for 41MW solar project

Tata Steel and Tata Power have joined hands to develop grid-connected solar plants in Jharkhand and Odisha. The two companies have signed a Power Purchase Agreement for 25 years to set up 41MW solar project, which will be a combination of rooftop, floating and ground mounted solar panels.

Under the project, Tata Power will develop photovoltaic(PV) capacities for Tata Steel at Jamshedpur (21.97MWp) and Kalinganagar (19.22MWp).

As per the PPA signed, Tata Power will develop rooftops PV with 7.57 MWp capacity, besides floating and ground mounted capacity of 10.80 MWp and 3.6MWp at Jamshedpur. The ground mounted PV will be installed at Sonari Airport, Jamshedpur.

Kalinganagar will have 9.12 MWp rooftop PV capacities and floating PV will constitute 10.10 MWp.

The estimated energy generation through 41.19MWp solar project is 6,02,80,095 kWh for the first year. In 25 years, the energy generation would be 1,40,93,61,488 kWh. The project will help save 45,210 tonnes of CO2 per year and 10,57,021 tonnes in 25 years.

Tata Steel and Tata Power have constantly explored opportunities to exploit renewable energy sources, which is the best way of mitigating the impact of climate change.

In March, the two companies had announced to develop a 15MW solar project at Jamshedpur. This project would generate an average of 32 MUs of energy per year. Earlier in 2017, Tata Power Solar had commissioned a 3MW solar PV power plant at Tata Steel’s Iron Ore Mine at Noamundi

TV Narendran, Managing Director, Tata Steel said projects on power generation from solar and non-conventional energy sources have gained momentum in the recent past across the operating locations.

Praveer Sinha, Managing Director, Tata Power said the company is looking forward to work closely with Tata Steel for covering all their other plants across the country.