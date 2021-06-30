Tata Steel to cut debt further this fiscal

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Tata Steel expects the current financial year to be much promising than the previous year despite the challenges posed by Covid- related disruptions.
Addressing shareholders at the company's annual meeting, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Steel, said the past 18 months have been challenging in many ways and the company has seen unprecedented times due to the pandemic.
However, it has done well to strengthen the financial position and reduced the net debt by ₹29,390 crore, aided by the strong market conditions.
Consolidated net debt at year-end was at ₹75,389 crore, down 28 per cent compared to the previous year.
As the company ends the first quarter of this fiscal, it is on course to further reduce its net debt position to have a strong balance sheet in the current financial year.
The company has rationalised around 100 legal entities in the last 24 months. In addition to the simplification exercise, the company has also been investing in the areas of digital analytics and technology to make the business structurally more competitive and agile.
“I believe Tata Steel is at a very important inflection point in its history and has the opportunity to create substantial long-term value for its stakeholders. In the next decade, the company has the vision to build significant scale and consolidate its position as one of the most competitive and valuable steel companies globally. With a stronger balance sheet, an agile and responsive team, disciplined operating culture and a strong market environment for steel worldwide,” he said.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
Jamshed Singh Kapoor is on the streets every day, quietly feeding Nagpur’s poor, in his battle against hunger ...
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
A journey into the remote Afar triangle of Ethiopia, a junction of three continental plates, takes you to the ...
Riksundar Banerjee draws from a rich repertoire of ghost stories to craft an encyclopedia of otherworldly ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...