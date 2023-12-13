Tata Steel has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Imperial College London to set up a Centre for Innovation in Sustainable Design and Manufacturing in London. The centre will enable the acceleration of technology development and deployment in strategic areas, attract talent and strengthen the industry-academia collaborative eco-system. To pursue this goal, Tata Steel will invest £10 million (₹104 crore) over four years in this centre.

Primary themes

The centre will initially focus on four primary themes: manufacturing for the future economy, smart manufacturing, sustainable multi-material joining technologies, and net-zero construction technologies. The Centre will work on sustainable material manufacturing, encompassing the design and development of downstream processes with low-CO 2 , low-energy, and low-cost footprints.

The aim is to collectively leverage Imperial’s engineering and design partner ecosystem for multi-material solutions with sustainability attained through the design of processes for making components.

TV Narendran, MD, Tata Steel, said the centre at Imperial provides a strong academic and research platform with an excellent talent pool.

The goal is to synergise research excellence with industry experience to create cutting-edge technology solutions for a greener future, he added.

