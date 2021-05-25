Tata Steel to pay salary, support kids of employees lost due to Covid-19

In a gesture to employees who have died due to Covid, Tata Steel has decided to pay their families last drawn salary till 60 years of age of the deceased employees.

The company will also offer medical benefits and housing facilities to the family of the deceased employee.

In addition, for all the frontline employees who are part of their job met with an unfortunate death due to Covid, the company will bear all the education expenses of their children until graduation in India.

Other companies have also announced similar benefits. For example, Bajaj Auto has committed to pay the salary of an employee to the family members for up to two years in case of death due to Covid-19. Borosil was among the first to announce such a scheme.