Tata Steel UK has managed to insure 30 per cent of the British Steel Pension Scheme liabilities of 2-billion-pound last month.

The third buy-in policy with Legal & General will bring the quantum of total liability insured to about 60 per cent. The insurance policies purchased using existing assets of the scheme, are held as long-term investments of the Scheme and have the advantage of matching a proportion of the liabilities.

The BSPS Trustee previously entered into buy-in policies with Legal & General in November, 2021 and May 2022 to insure 5 per cent and 25 per cent of liabilities respectively (totalling about £2.8 billion).

De-risking

Tata Steel UK expects the remaining 40 per cent of liabilities to be insured in the first half of this year, depending on market conditions. With full insurance, the scheme and in turn Tata Steel UK will be fully covered against any funding shortfalls arising from changes in underlying conditions or market variables in future.

This will de-risk the scheme from potential future mismatch between asset and liability values with changes in market variables.

As of last September, the BSPS represented a net surplus of £1.5 billion in Tata Steel balance sheet. During the period of unprecedented interest rate volatility in the UK last September-October, the BSPS funding level improved and it had sufficient collateral to maintain its interest rate and inflation hedges, said the company.

With each buy-in, a portion of the accounting surplus has been “utilized” to secure insurance for the scheme. In addition, changes in interest rates also results in changes in the discounted present value of assets and liabilities.

Accordingly, in line with previous quarters, there will be a non-cash deferred tax charge in the profit and loss related to the reduction in the pension’s surplus (which is recorded under other comprehensive income). We expect the same accounting treatment for the residual buy in transaction for the scheme liabilities. The BSPS is an independent fund with a team managed by its own board of Trustees, separate from Tata Steel UK.