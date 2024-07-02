Tata Steel has received confirmation from Unite Union that it will suspend its proposed strike in the UK starting Monday.

The company’s spokesperson said it would halt preparations for the early cessation of operations on Blast Furnace 4 and the wider heavy end in Port Talbot, which is planned for this week.

The resumption of discussions with the UK Steel Committee will progress from the position reached in the last meeting on May 22 and will focus on future investments, he said.

The wind-down process for Blast Furnace 5 has now begun to plan, and we expect to produce its final iron at the end of this week, said Tata Steel.