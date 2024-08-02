Tata Steel jointly with Welspun Corp, one of the largest manufacturers of line pipes globally, has developed API X65 grade pipes for transportation of pure gaseous Hydrogen under high pressure (100 bar) at RINA, Italy.

Tata Steel has become the first Indian steel mill to produce hot-rolled steel for the transportation of gaseous hydrogen and Welspun Corp has become the first Indian pipe mill to produce Electric Resistance Welded pipes.

The Green Energy Strategic Partnership between Tata Steel and Welspun Corp was set up to assess the suitability of a variety of pipes manufactured by Welspun Corp for the transportation of Hydrogen. This partnership is synchronous with the Government green hydrogen policy.

Transition to a sustainable future

Prabhat Kumar, Vice President - Flat Products, Marketing and Sales, Tata Steel

Prabhat Kumar, Vice President, Marketing & Sales (Flat Products), Tata Steel, said, the company has laid the groundwork for a more robust infrastructure and ecosystem necessary for widespread adoption of green hydrogen and thereby encouraging the transition to a greener and more sustainable future.

Vipul Mathur, Managing Director, Welspun Corp

Vipul Mathur, Managing Director, Welspun Corp said, the strategic partnership with Tata Steel enabled the company to jointly adopt and build awareness towards the usage of Green Hydrogen in daily lives.

In 2022, Tata Steel and Welspun Corp entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to develop hydrogen-compliant API grade pipes through the ERW Pipe route.

Further in October 2022, the Longitudinal-seam Submerged Arc Welding (LSAW) pipes produced by Welspun Corp passed all qualification tests, confirming their suitability for hydrogen transportation.