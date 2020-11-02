Tata Steel’s Agile Working Model allows select staff to work from anywhere

Tata Steel has introduced a new Agile Working Model which enable select employees to work from any location. It will be piloted for a year and based on adaptability and feedback, the policy will be reviewed after one year.

The new model is based on trust and outcome-based working culture. It gives more flexibility to employees, said the company.

Under the new working models that is effective from November 1, even the officers who are required to be based out of a particular location can now work from home for unlimited days in a year.

Once the pandemic situation normalises, the Agile Working Models policy will enable officers to move to a location of choice, giving the employee the flexibility to operate out of any location in the country, said Tata Steel in a statement on Monday.

This policy is yet another step for Tata Steel to become more agile, future ready and to strengthen its Employee Value Proposition.

Suresh Dutt Tripathi, Vice-President, Human Resource Management, Tata Steel, said flexible working not only portrays an organisation’s intent to create a workplace for the upcoming generations but also solidifies its intent to cater to the needs of its diversified workforce across geographies.

“This pandemic has helped us move away from the traditional thinking of productivity being contingent upon fixed hours of work within an office environment and bust many of the myths around remote working,” he said.

Flexible working provides greater freedom to choose locations and make essential life decisions such as supporting families, be it ageing parents or spouse with non-transferrable job. This will help in retaining and enriching key talent from across the country and attract workforce for location agnostic roles,” said Tripathi.