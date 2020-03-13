Companies

Tata Steel’s committee of directors approves raising ₹670 cr via NCDs

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 13, 2020 Published on March 13, 2020

Tata Steel on Friday said its committee of directors has approved raising ₹670 crore through issuance of debentures.

“The committee of directors has today approved allotment of 6,700...unsecured, redeemable, rated, listed non-convertible debentures (NCDs) having face value of ₹10,00,000 each for cash aggregating to ₹670 crore, to identified investors on private placement basis,” the company said in a BSE filing.

The NCDs are proposed to be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of the BSE, it added. Tata Steel stock was trading at ₹295, up 2.86 per cent, on the BSE.

